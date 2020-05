Androscoggin County

• Jeremy James, 33, of Poland, on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime, 11:33 p.m. Monday at 19 Spring St.

Lewiston

• Shawna Burch, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating a protective order, 3:16 p.m. Tuesday at 2161 Lisbon Road.

