DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to offer my name as someone who makes face masks. Mine are made of two layers of cotton fabric, are face-forming and dip below the eyes. They are not the pleated ones. They have different coordinating fabric on each side so depending on your mood or clothes you can reverse it, and if you take it off you know the last side you had next to your face.

Mine have very thin 1/8-inch round elastic straps. One of my customers posted on Facebook that she has different kinds of masks and mine is the only one that stays up and that the small elastic does not irritate her ears. I make children’s sizes and a larger size if requested. They are $5 each. When I go shopping I usually have a few extras that I give away.

Here are a couple helpful hints for face masks wearers:

1. To prevent your eye glasses from steaming up, put your mask on first, making sure that it is high on your nose, then put your glasses on top of your mask.

2. To save on washing and to give you better protection, put a paper napkin or tissue between you and the mask. This can be changed more often.

3. If you have a mask that has long straps you can put it on your ear upside down then twist it so it goes right side up then twist the other strap; this will shorten the strap. You can also tie a knot in the strap, but be careful where you put the knot because it will make a bump that can be bulky at the back of your ear.

4. For those who wear masks all day and your ears hurt, make a strap or headband with buttons on it. This sits on the back of the head and the straps from the mask go around the button and not around your ears. The length of the strap on your mask and the size of your head will determine the length of the neck strap or headband.

People can email me at [email protected], or call or text me at 577-1784. If you have any additional questions please contact me by phone.

— Doreen, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for the great information, Doreen! I also want to add that some people are using coffee filters in their masks. It’s really fun and educational to see how resourceful you all are.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Nita’s Alterations, now in Hartford, works on everything from hems to gowns and has been in business for over 45 years. At this time of year, I’m sorely missing my teen girls, their gowns, and their bubbly personalities. My heart goes out to seniors who have waited all this time and are missing out.

I have switched over to making 300 face masks for donating to friends, family and nursing homes and am now selling them for $5 each to cover expenses. These are cotton, washable and have a pocket for filters. They can be ordered in large, medium, and child’s sizes. Please contact me at 212-3766.

Thank you for your service; you are great.

— Nita, Hartford

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: