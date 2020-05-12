A KC-135 tanker from the 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine National Guard in Bangor flies over the Androscoggin Mill in Jay on Tuesday morning during Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
A KC-135 tanker from the 101st Air Refueling Wing of the Maine National Guard in Bangor flies over Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston Tuesday morning during Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo