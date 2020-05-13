EL PASO — Auburn native Mikael Heikkinen was promoted to the rank of captain in the United States Army on May 1. Heikkinen is serving in the 1-36 IN, 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division in El Paso, Texas, as the Battalion Logistics Officer.

Heikkinen attended Auburn schools, enlisted in the Army Reserves and served with the 399th CSH on Minot Avenue, Auburn, from 2010-2013. After graduating from the University of Maine in 2016, he was commissioned as an infantry officer and attended training in Fort Benning, Georgia.

Upon arriving at his unit in Fort Bliss in 2017, he deployed as a platoon leader in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kunduz, Afghanistan. While deployed, Heikkinen received his Combat Infantryman Badge for receiving and exchanging fire with the enemy.

Upon returning from Afghanistan, Heikkinen served as a Stryker platoon leader and executive officer from 2018-2019. His performance as an executive officer resulted in his assignment to the captain’s position of battalion logistics officer. Heikkinen will travel to Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course in the summer so that he may transition to becoming a military intelligence officer.

« Previous

Next »