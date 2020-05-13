I hope you all had a Happy Mother’s Day and from what I have heard, Spring has sprung in Maine! Hurray! When you think Spring and stay positive, healthy eating enters the forefront. Getting in shape and feeling strong so that you can enjoy your family and outdoor activities is always a good idea. Spring is the time to set a date for yourself to lose a few pounds while never feeling hungry. Protein in any form will prevent hunger thus leading to fewer late night snacks!Here is a recipe for the first day of your new plan. Bon Appetit!

Quick Beef Stir Fry

12 ounces beef tenderloin, cut into thin strips

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon plus ½ teaspoon chili powder

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 poblano, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 avocado, diced

¼ cup cheese, crumbled

¼ cup cilantro plus more for garnish, chopped

Corn tortillas (optional)

Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine beef, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and 1 tablespoon chili powder; set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion, bell pepper, and poblano and saute 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add beef and marinade to vegetables and cook 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

4. In another bowl, combine beans, avocado, cheese, 1/4 cup cilantro, and remaining lime juice and chili powder.

5. Garnish beef and vegetables with remaining cilantro.

