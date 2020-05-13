MS support group meetings on hold
AUBURN — The Multiple Sclerosis Support Group that meets the third Tuesday of each month is temporarily on hold due to the the coronavirus. The information will be updated when they are able to meet together again. For more information, call the MS Society at 1-800-FIGHT-MS or call Gloria at 207-795-6672.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Craig Jipson named Poland girls basketball coach
-
Oxford Hills
Norway woman encounters bear on walk
-
Maine
Water company says pipes in buildings should be flushed after shutdowns
-
Connections
Western Mountains Committee awards nonprofit grants
-
Connections
Community cancellations