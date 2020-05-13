HARRISON — An Otisfield man escaped injury Tuesday after he lost control of the dump truck he was driving flipped over on Route 117.

According to Cumberland County Sheriff Captain Scott Stewart, the 1999 Kenworth dump truck Justin Jones, 37 was operating had a mechanical issue causing Jones to lose control and go off the road.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as the Harrison Fire Department. Route 117 was closed for about an hour.

