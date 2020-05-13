HARRISON — An Otisfield man escaped injury Tuesday after he lost control of the dump truck he was driving flipped over on Route 117.
According to Cumberland County Sheriff Captain Scott Stewart, the 1999 Kenworth dump truck Justin Jones, 37 was operating had a mechanical issue causing Jones to lose control and go off the road.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as the Harrison Fire Department. Route 117 was closed for about an hour.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
Police look for driver who fled on foot after Livermore Falls crash
-
Oxford Hills
Dump truck ends up on its side in Harrison crash
-
Maine
Avangrid sues to block November referendum on hydropower line
-
Encore
South Paris author releases 21st book
-
Encore
More than 30 film finalists announced to compete in MOFF video contest