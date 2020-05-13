100 Years Ago: 1920

There will be a meeting of the captains and workers in the drive for the proposed YMCA building for Auburn at the Chamber of Commerce rooms at 7.20 Monday evening. Plans will be outlined and much enthusiasm is expected. It is hoped that every captain and every worker will be present.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Girls of Scout Troup 270 of the Auburn United Methodist Church completed work on some of their required badges when they met Wednesday evening in the church vestry. Mrs. Kenneth James, Mrs. Walter Sargent, Mrs. Wallis McGuire, Mrs. Paul Berry and Mrs. Roland Cote were present as leaders and announced that they would be the chaperones for a trip to Pleasure Island at Wakefield, Mass., being planned for the near future. The final meeting of the Scouts will be on May 20 in the form of a family picnic at the Stanton Bird Cabin at Tacoma Lake.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“The Diary of Anne Frank” will be performed by The Oxford Hills High School. Dionysian Players in the school auditorium Friday evening. The first of the two performances was Wednesday night. The cast consists of Rick Young, Renee Pratt, Allyssa Holden, Sam Wood, Robert Kilgore, Megan Wood, Jennifer Collins, Meredith Pierce, Raymond Kennard and Jim Faunce. The play is directed by Sally Jones.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

