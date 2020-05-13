Maine reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death, bringing state totals to 1,515 cases and 66 deaths during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, 943 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 30 since Tuesday, and the number of active cases stood at 506, an increase of seven, according to new data released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Two weeks ago, there were 389 active cases, or 117 fewer.

However the CDC has increased testing in the wake of outbreaks at a number of congregate care facilities and a Portland meat-packing plant, so case numbers are expected to rise. One critical metric – the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 – was not immediately available Wednesday, as the state moves forward with a phased re-opening of its economy under the Mills administration.

Another important metric, which shows the percentage of people who tested positive among all tests given, was also not available because the CDC has not updated its data on the number of negative tests since last Wednesday.

Many public health experts say the conditions for a safe economic reopening must include: a two-week decline in cases, deaths and hospitalizations; widespread access to testing for the public; and a robust track-and-trace system for identifying and monitoring people who have been exposed.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Smaller numbers were recorded in Maine on Tuesday, when 15 additional COVID-19 cases were reported and no new deaths.

Also on Tuesday, Maine received a shipment of remdesivir that was immediately distributed to hospitals throughout Maine. There were enough drugs in the shipment for 50 patients, while there are currently 34 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Remdesivir was the subject of a human clinical trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that showed an average reduction in hospitalization from 15 days for patients who were given a placebo to 11 days for patients who were taking the drug. Maine Medical Center in Portland participated in the clinical trial, the results of which were released in late April.

Because of the public health emergency, the Food and Drug Administration sped up approval of the drug, and it is now being made available nationally. Scientists say patients benefit from the treatment, but not so much that it should dramatically alter the way governments respond to the pandemic.

Shah, Maine CDC director, said when the state received the shipment, it was distributed to hospitals across Maine “within the hour.”

