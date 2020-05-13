LEWISTON – Betty Ann (Kilby) Guimond passed away on May 10, 2020 after a valiant battle from complicated health issues with her husband and family by her side. Betty was born on June 1, 1944, one of eight spirited children born on to Hilda and Angus Kilby of Auburn.Betty met the love of her life in a fateful setup by Alan’s brother Dana. They married six months later before Alan shipped out to Viet Nam. Together they enjoyed 49 years. Alan’s dedication continued as he cared for Betty during her illness. Betty had a great love for her family. She loved gatherings and genuinely enjoyed any opportunity to share stories. Her famous tuna and pasta salad will be greatly missed.Once Betty and Al welcomed their only daughter Lisa into their lives, Betty became a homemaker and caretaker to the children of many family and friends. Anytime she was asked to take care her grandchildren and great nephew she would say yes with a smile. Betty was fascinated with NCAA Women’s basketball and softball where she could tell you everything about her favorite teams.Betty is survived by her loving husband Alan Guimond; Lisa Norwood and her husband Gary and grandson Stephen Norwood and his wife Virginia, granddaughters Stephanie Norwood and Samantha Norwood; great-grandchildren Melanie, Sophie, Aiden, Quinn and Hudson; sister Sandra “Dolly” Jones; and many nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews.Betty was predeceased by her parents; and six siblings, Lenora Johnson, Laura Kilby, Bob Kilby, Kenneth Kilby, Rosie LaRoche, and Donna Ames. Betty, as the proud wife of a veteran, will be interned at the Central Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at a later date.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comArrangements by Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. 784-4023.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Feed Maine https://www.gsfb.org/feed-maine-donate/ Please note in Comment box “In Memory of Betty Guimond”.

