ROSWELL, Ga. – “Bert” Lacombe, born May 21, 1935 in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Alice (Blanchette) and Ferdinand Lacombe, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 85 of natural causes.His last place of employment in Maine was at Maine Electronics in Lisbon for many years before moving to Arizona. In later years he and his wife moved to Georgia, where he has resided these past four years.He is predeceased by his wife Dolores (Thibault) Lacombe, who passed away April 27, 2019, as well as several siblings.He is survived by his daughter Anita (Lacombe) Beaudoin and her husband Larry who reside in Alaska, daughter Linda Ouellette and her fiancé Robert Duval of Georgia, daughter Denise Gauthier, and son Raymond Lacombe both of Maine, a stepson Daniel Ouellette; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Services to be held at a later date.

