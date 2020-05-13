LEWISTON – Tarik Rankins, 40, of Jamaica, N.Y. died May 9, 2020 in Lewiston, Maine. He was a son of Vincent Donald Cook and Dora Rankins.”People love me cause I get money…that’s my worth 2 them. I love my kids, my worth to me!!! Music is Life.”Survivors include his mother Dora; his six children, Tyreek Jr., Tyziah, Teniah, Tenaji, Tensly and Tyrese; and his three siblings, Tara, Tracy and Ebony.

