- Larry Cunnington, 34, of South Paris, probation violation, 3:54 p.m. May 4 in Waterford by Maine State Police.
- Cotey Provencher, 25, of Rumford, violating protection from abuse order, refusing to submit to arrest, 12:07 p.m. May 5 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Kevin Wickham, 32, of Mexico, refusal to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct, 4:02 a.m. May 5 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- David Hoyt, 48, of Hiram, domestic violence assault, 1:03 a.m. Friday in Hiram by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Paula Sanborn, 48, of Bethel, domestic violence assault, 4:43 p.m. May 6 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Charity Solak, 43, of Limington, domestic violence assault, 1:54 a.m. Friday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Noah Blodgett, 20, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 4:57 a.m. Sunday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Dana Ingerson, 33, of Buckfield, aggravated assault, 6:18 p.m. Friday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Zakary Pacillo, 24, of Limington, domestic violence assault, 8:51 p.m. Sunday in Hiram by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joshua Ring, 40, of Stoneham, disorderly conduct, 1:32 a.m. Sunday in Stoneham by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jacob Alexander, 29, of Harrison, operating while suspended, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking, 9:28 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Sarah Dodge, 39, of transient, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Kyle Kimball, 28, of Oxford, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking, 1:54 p.m. Monday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles