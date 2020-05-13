Buddy Burke jogs Meet Me at the Dance, a 4-year-old Standardbred, at the Oxford Fairgrounds in Oxford on Wednesday morning during a training session. He uses a special bridle to help keep him reined in. “He’s too big and I’m too old to be playing around,” Burke said before heading out for a training run. Burke does not drive but the horse would be racing this week if it were not for the coronavirus shutting down all the racetracks. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Buddy Burke jogs Meet Me at the Dance, a 4-year-old Standardbred, at the Oxford Fairgrounds in Oxford on Wednesday morning during a training session. He uses a special bridle to help keep him reined in. “He’s too big and I’m too old to be playing around,” Burke said before heading out for a training run. Burke does not drive but the horse would be racing this week if it were not for the coronavirus shutting down all the racetracks. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Buddy Burke jogs Meet Me at the Dance, a 4-year-old Standardbred, at the Oxford Fairgrounds in Oxford on Wednesday morning during a training session. He uses a special bridle to help keep him reined in. “He’s too big and I’m too old to be playing around,” Burke said before heading out for a training run. Burke does not drive but the horse would be racing this week if it were not for the coronavirus shutting down all the racetracks. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Buddy Burke hitches up Meet Me at the Dance, a 4-year-old Standardbred, at the Oxford Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning before a training jog around the track. He uses a special bridle to help keep him reined in. “He’s too big and I’m too old to be playing around,” Burke said. Burke does not drive but the horse would be racing this week if it were not for the coronavirus shutting down all the racetracks. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Buddy Burke jogs Meet Me at the Dance, a 4-year-old Standardbred, at the Oxford Fairgrounds in Oxford on Wednesday morning during a training session. He uses a special bridle to help keep him reined in. “He’s too big and I’m too old to be playing around,” Burke said before heading out for a training run. Burke does not drive but the horse would be racing this week if it were not for the coronavirus shutting down all the racetracks. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo