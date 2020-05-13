Charges
Lewiston
- Teya Bernier, 23, of 54 Webster St., on charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
Auburn
- Isaiah Calder, 23, of 107 Goff St., on a charge of domestic assault, 10:13 p.m. Tuesday at 102 Goff St.
Androscoggin County
- Shane Clarke, 31, transient, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6 p.m. Wednesday in Lisbon.
Accidents
Lewiston
- A car driven by Avante Valentine, 15, of Lewiston, struck a car driven by Bert Brown, 41, of Auburn, while Brown was stopped in traffic at 7:33 p.m. Saturday at Bartlett and Walnut streets. Brown’s 2010 Kia was towed. Damage to the 1995 Toyota, driven by Valentine and owned by Julita A. Jackson, of Lewiston, was listed as functional.
Auburn
- An SUV driven by Sarah R. Bernard, 36, of Norway, struck a deer at 6:20 p.m. Monday on Young’s Corner Road. Her 2019 Nissan was towed.
