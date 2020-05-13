FARMINGTON — Due to Gov. Janet Mill’s Stay Safer at Home Order, RSU 9 is scheduling appointments by phone for in-person registration and screening in August for prekindergarten and kindergarten. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be age 5 on or before Oct. 15; for prekindergarten, children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 15. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s prekindergarten programs at Cape Cod Hill, Cushing or Mallett do not need to re-register for kindergarten.

Those who are unsure which school to register with should complete a form and someone from the district will call. Contact information is as follows:

Cape Cod Hill School, New Sharon: Prekindergarten registration, Jennifer Rackliff, 207-778-3031, ext. 4151. Leave name and number and she will call back as soon as possible. Kindergarten, call Crystal Oliver, 207-778-3031, press the main office extension and leave the name. Registration and screening will take place Aug. 6 and 7 by appointment only.

Gerald D. Cushing School, Wilton: Call Lori LaPlant, 207-645-2442 for prekindergarten and kindergarten registration and leave name and number. Registration and screening will be Aug.5 by appointment only.

W.G. Mallett School, Farmington: Call Laurie Hastings, 207-778-3529 for prekindergarten and kindergarten and leave name and number. Registration and screening will be Aug. 4, 5 and 6 by appointment only.

For more information, visit mtbluersd.org.

