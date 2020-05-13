REGION — The Ski Museum of Maine’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee has named eight individuals to be inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame at the 18th annual banquet scheduled for October 17th at Sugarloaf.

The Maine Ski Hall of Fame is a program of the Ski Museum of Maine that recognizes individuals who bring distinction to Maine skiing through competition, either as athletes or coaches; those who pioneered the sport in Maine – ski makers, ski area builders, instructors, volunteers: and others who have made a significant contribution to the sport. This incoming class will bring the number of those honored to 152. Their biographies can be found on the Ski Museum’s website: www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

The Class of 202 includes Harold Bondeson, founding member of the New Sweden Athletic Club and an ardent promoter of skiing for sport; Franklin “Chip” Carey, marketing and public relations practitioner from Sugarloaf and American Skiing Corp; Richard “Dick” Forster, volunteer for over 45 years at Titcomb Mt. in Farmington; Robert “Bob” Miller, head ski coach at Livermore Falls High School and a Junior National Coach; Peter Smith, former Director of the Sugarloaf Alpine Racing program, USSA Alpine Masters National competitor, and lifetime volunteer for the Sugarloaf Competition Center; Gegory Voisine, Fort Kent ski coach for over 25 years whose teams won 21 state championships; Larry Warren, visionary and driving force behind the growth of Sugarloaf Mountain and the economic development of the western Maine mountains community; Marcia White, founding mother and first director of the Sugarloaf Child Care center and author of “Amos the Moose – a Sugarloaf Story”.

