Spruce Mountain Primary School

Jeannie Rackliff is a special education teacher at the primary school. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington. She began teaching in 1999 at Jay Elementary School (grades K-4) which became Spruce Mountain Primary School (grades K-2). She has one son and enjoys watching his sporting events during the school year. She has a chocolate Lab named Bella and a cat named Fern. She enjoys taking day trips, camping, and walking during the summer months.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Judi Richard is a special education teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from UMF. Prior to beginning her teaching career, she worked for the Maine State Board of Cosmetology. She began her teaching career at Jay Middle School and transferred to Jay Elementary, now Spruce Mountain Elementary School in 2011. She enjoys skiing, swimming, biking, and other outdoor activities and is an avid reader. She hopes to take a trip to ski out West in the near future.

Mrs. Julie Eva is the new fifth grade teacher at the elementary school. She lives on a farm in Fayette with her husband, two children, and many animals. She moved to Maine from New Hampshire three years ago. While living in NH, she homeschooled her two kids but when she moved to Maine, they started attending Maranacook schools. Her son is now a senior in high school and her daughter is a freshman. She enjoys spending time with her family, caring for animals, gardening, reading, walking in the woods, and horseback riding.

Spruce Mountain High School

Albert Marston is an Education Technician II at the high school. He believes adversity can be a stepping stone to greatness. Becoming a teacher was his dream as early as eighth grade. During college, he enlisted in the United States Air Force when the Vietnam War started and was stationed in Turkey. He worked for various businesses afterwards, moving on and often learning new trades when those businesses closed. When the Otis paper mill closed in 2009 he majored in secondary mathematics at UMF and graduated two years later. He first was a substitute at Spruce Mountain and for the past five years has been an Education Technician II. Through Zoom, he is able to provide educational learning opportunities for his students during the current adversity. On average, he spends about three hours of preparation and two hours using Zoom to share that information with students. Perhaps the present adversity is a stepping stone for online teaching! Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Stay Focused!

filed under: