The Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club recently obtained a $500 Literacy For Lifetime grant to purchase books for Spruce Mountain Elementary School students. Usbourne Books also donated $250 worth of books. Heather Fazekas is seen while delivering the books to the Jay school. “I thought that was pretty outstanding,” SMES Principal Pat St. Clair said. Submitted photo

jay maine, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Regional School Unit 73, Spruce Mountain Elementary School
