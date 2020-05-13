"There will be plenty of books for kids and parents to pick from over various genres," Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Pat. St. Clair said Thursday, April 30, during the school board meeting.
The Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club recently obtained a $500 Literacy For Lifetime grant to purchase books for Spruce Mountain Elementary School students. Usbourne Books also donated $250 worth of books. Heather Fazekas is seen while delivering the books to the Jay school. “I thought that was pretty outstanding,” SMES Principal Pat St. Clair said. Submitted photo