Two months in – how’s it going?

Lonely? Bored? Frustrated? Feeling helpless?

Move around. There are many new online programs that feature creative ways of working out – even using your pet as a piece of equipment. Here are two:

Ten-minute balance and energy workout (https://videos.aarp.org/detail/video/6149320470001/10-minute-balance-and-energy-workout-with-kathy-smith?)

Ten-minute indoor walking workout (https://videos.aarp.org/detail/video/6144690942001/10-minute-indoor-walking-workout-with-denise-austin)

Get outside. It’s spring!

Stay informed – but don’t be consumed by news reports.

Important COVID-19-related information: www.aarp.org. You can even learn how to keep your glasses from fogging up from wearing your face mask!

AARP’s virtual town halls present valuable information about the Coronavirus. You may access the archived transcriptions. (https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/tele-town-hall-coronavirus.html?)

Get help when needed – and let others know about services.

Bethel Area Neighborhood Response Team: Volunteers can shop for, and deliver, your groceries and other necessities ([email protected], 207-370-2520).

(same contact information) BANR-19 volunteers can also call you for a friendly check-in. Or, of course, you may call a friend or family member. To talk with a semi-professional volunteer (1-866-771-WARM). To speak with a professional, contact 211: call 2-1-1 or 207-874-2211 – toll-Free 877-463-6207 or text your zip code to 898-211.

Our local Bethel Foodliner is following CDC guidelines for good practices, with the 8:00 a.m. hour reserved for older adults and requiring appropriate distancing and wearing face-masks.

Find ways to help.

Since Day 1 of the shut-downs, a number of Bethel Area organizations have banded together to bring food to school children and others who need it, and the Bethel Food Pantry has expanded its services.

Additional food pantries in Western Maine have benefitted recently from a collaborative project of Maine West, the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, the Bryant Pond 4-H Learning Center, Sunday River Skiway, the Good Shepherd Food Bank, and United Way of Androscoggin County.

The Repants project has started up again, and you may request the catalogue of totes currently available (contact through FaceBook). 100% of your donation goes directly to the Bethel Area District Exchange and Food Pantry, which has been working with others in our area to feed hundreds of children and families during the pandemic. These are beautiful totes that make great gifts!

Stimulus checks (https://search.aarp.org/gss/everywhere?).

If you’ve already received yours – or as you anticipate a tax rebate – you may want to consider how to use it to help area businesses and organizations through this difficult period.

Consider supporting local take-out restaurants. FMI: https://www.bethelmaine.com/covid19.

Look toward the future. Remember to complete your Census 2020 information – https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html – deadline is October 31, 2020.

