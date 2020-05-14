A black bear was spotted roaming the Riverton neighborhood in Portland Thursday morning, prompting police to remind people to remove food sources and stay away if they spot one.

While the presence of a black bear in Portland is unusual, it does happen occasionally, particularly during spring when bears have emerged from their winter dens and are searching for food.

“Spring is the time of year when bears are going to be more likely to take the risk of going into human populated areas looking for food. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Maine or Florida, this is the time of year when bears are more out and about and coming into contact with people,” said Jennifer Vashon, the state black bear biologist with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

A resident off Stuart Street first reported seeing a bear in a neighbor’s yard between 3 and 4 a.m. Thursday morning, according to police. Portland police said there were also recent reports of a bear in the area of Castine Avenue.

Both of those streets are off outer Forest Avenue and abut a large wooded areas alongside the Maine Turnpike and the Riverside Industrial Parkway. Police notified game wardens about the bear so wardens could respond if needed, but there had been no additional sightings Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Robert Martin.

Police reminded residents that bears will be attracted to a free meal even in a residential area. Game wardens and state biologists suggest removing food sources such as barbecue grills, bird feeders and trash cans.

“If you spot a bear you should stay away from it,” police wrote on Facebook. “Bears are very fast and agile. If cornered or with cubs they can be dangerous.”

In is rare, but not unheard of, for a bear to be spotted in Portland. In 2011, game wardens shot and killed an agitated 120-pound black bear in East Deering that they said had been acting unnaturally and aggressively.

In the past week, bears have also been reported in residential neighborhoods in Gorham and Berwick, where a bear ripped up a chicken coop. An adult black bear killed eight goats and destroyed three beehives at homes in Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, Wilton and Vienna.

Vashon, the bear biologist, said bears are most active between April 1 and Nov. 1. They have recently come out of their dens where they lived on their fat reserves for winter, but there is not yet a lot of natural food on the ground. As they look for food, bears are lured by food scents and may be attracted to bird feeders, garbage and grills.

Vashon said the department has already taken 100 complaints statewide about bears in May. Typically, 100 to 200 complaints come in during May, but that number can rise to 300 in June. She said the increase in reports this month may be because more people are home and notice wildlife in their yards.

The reports vary from people reporting they spotted a bear to destroyed bird feeders to attacks on livestock. Vashon said people should make a complaint if a bear doesn’t run off when you make loud noises or seems to tolerate the presence of people.

“That’s the point we might be concerned,” she said.

Vashon said there are steps people can take to lessen the chance they will attract a bear to their property, including taking down bird feeders, storing trash inside and washing the food scent out of coolers stored outside. People should also be careful to avoid bears by not walking dogs at night and keeping their garage doors closed.

“The best thing to do if you see a bear in your backyard is make a lot of noise from a safe distance,” she said, noting that people should never run from a bear.

Maine’s black bear population is around 36,000, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: