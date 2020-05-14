The local Grab’N’Go food program has received a $2,000 donation from Laurel Libby, local candidate for Maine House District 64. The Libby campaign held an online auction campaign fundraiser that ran for six days, ending on May 8. The Grab’N’Go program was started in mid-March through the Auburn Recreation Department, in response to the hardships many have faced in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The program has been extended through the end of May, and possibly longer. From the left, are Jeremy Gatcomb, Rick Duchesneau, Melinda Novella, Brandon Chaloux, Libby, Tracy Levesque and Jenna Rae Brown, who are helping with the program.