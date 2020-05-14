DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is regarding the question in the April 30 Sun Spots concerning the credit card being charged for car washes, even though the car wash was closed due to COVID-19. I called the corporate office for Golden Nozzle at 1-413-642-9137 and gave them my name and phone number and the purpose of my call. I received a call back and they are crediting my card the $24.99 charge. The company was supposed to freeze all deductions while they were closed but that did not happen. I was told Golden Nozzle Car Wash was scheduled to reopen May 1.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I know it’s really difficult to deal with all these little details, but I ask that everyone be patient and kind with one another. We will slowly find our new normal — whatever that is!

Remember, none of us has ever been through anything like this before and we’re all just trying to figure it all out. Sometimes during the course of the day you may feel like you’re herding kittens wearing oven mitts and a blindfold.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have been thinking about all the people who are isolated during this pandemic and thought I would share a great idea that could be of help to some.

Main Street Music Lessons has been offering online lessons for their students and is even introducing new students to their services.

Playing music can be very therapeutic and is a healthy escape from the worries of what’s going on in today’s world. They offer lessons to people of every age and the stay-at-home time allows plenty of time to practice. If you have some extra time on your hands you might as well use it to do something positive.

— Rita, no town

ANSWER: You are so good to suggest this, Rita. ​Main Street Music can be reached at 376-3376 or [email protected].

I have loved hearing about how people are using their time. As for me, I hadn’t played my ukulele in a couple years, but am now following along with YouTube lessons and I’ve also renewed my relationship with my African drum. It helps to make some noise!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A member of the Lewiston Auburn Swap and Sell from Litchfield has two footed tubs that could be used for a ‘grotto’ for the figure of Mary mentioned the April 28 Sun Spots. The person’s name is Marlene Polcaro. You have to be a member of the group to access it

— Deborah, no town

ANSWER: I have had really good luck with these online swap and sell sites. You can find them on Facebook and ask for permission to join. It really is a great way to find bargains and to offer things for sale as well.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What happened to Chris Rose on Channel 6?

— Fred, no town

ANSWER: Chris is a News Center Maine legend with three decades of broadcast journalism experience under his belt. He left WCSH about two years ago to join University of New England as its public relations strategist. He’s not the first newscaster to make the move to a university setting. Did you know that Chris was inducted into the Maine Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017?

