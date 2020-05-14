NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St., is celebrating 10 years of free suppers. A project that began in late April 2010 to provide one monthly free meal in the church dining room has changed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to a weekly drive-up free meal. Hot meals are given out from 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays or until the food runs out.

When the free supper committee was faced with stopping the 10-year-old tradition and closing the front door in March, they creatively opened the back kitchen door wider.

For the past month, cars line up in the church parking lot around 2:30 p.m. The Rev. John Ellis, trustee, in his gloves and mask, directs them through the lot to the kitchen door, where masked and gloved long-time volunteers Pam and Bruce Davison, Deb Ladner, Christina Bigelow and other church members deliver hot meals to the passing cars.

Ladner said, “For years, we have served about 130 to 150 meals per month. Last week alone, we served 168 meals. There is a very real need to provide hot meals and we are happy to be part of the solution. We are celebrating!”

Th supper is supported by contributions of church friends and members. Contributions may be mailed to the Second Congregational Church, UCC, P.O. Box 164, Norway, ME 04268. For more information, call the church office at 207-743-2290 or email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »