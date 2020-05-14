Oxford Memorial Day ceremony is canceled

OXFORD — Oxford Anderson Staples Post 112, American Legion, is cancelling its Memorial Day Ceremony due to COVID-19 state social distancing regulations and restrictions on group meetings of 50 or more people. Individuals can still contact vets to thank and encourage them.

Rotary Club of Oxford Hills calls off events

NORWAY — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills is cancelling several events during the upcoming months, including the annual charity auction, lobster-steakfest, and the Lobsters for Scholars Raffle.

Due to the coronavirus the club does not feel that the events are within the guidelines of safe health practices at this time. Members are exploring alternative methods of supporting the needs of the community in the coming year.

For more information, questions or comments, visit oxfordhillsrotary.org or call 207-890-3122.

« Previous

Next »