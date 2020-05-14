WEST PARIS — Please note that in order to remain in compliance with Governor Mills’ response to the current pandemic, the Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine in West Paris is cancelling all scheduled activities through the end of June. We plan on reopening for our first 2020 Open House on July 12.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Alan Day Community Garden expands across town
-
Advertiser Democrat
Restroom at Lake Pennessewassee Park vandalized
-
Advertiser Democrat
SMH to restart healthcare procedures
-
The Bethel Citizen
Farm needs help so products don’t go to waste
-
The Bethel Citizen
Brew pub opening met with protesters