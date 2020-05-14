LEWISTON — Geiger, the nation’s largest privately held promotional products distributor, recently presented its quarterly Geiger Star Awards, which are given to associates who have been nominated by fellow associates.

Gerry Gauthier, a distribution specialist III and assistant to the facilities manager, acted quickly after being made aware of a water leak that had essentially flooded parts of the office. Working with several outside vendors, Gauthier identified the source of the water and helped to contain it. The quick removal of water and all of his other efforts not only mitigated the damage, but also got everyone back into their work spaces quickly, demonstrating the Geiger Way value of Customer Satisfaction.

Jennifer Sewell, the I.T. help desk manager, drove the process of moving the company to working remotely, ensuring users had computers, phones and equipment to be able to do their jobs. She led the Help Desk Team and the Network Operations Center by knowing all the moving parts and pieces. This allowed the company to continue to operate, support sales partners, and process orders, demonstrating the Geiger Way value of Leadership.

Faced with the monumental task of getting Geiger associates set up to work at home, in less than a week during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Help Desk and Network Teams rose to the challenge. They provided a seamless experience for customers and associates. These two dedicated teams, consisting of Jennifer Sewell, Mike St. Germain, Gloria Arita, Bryon Newcomb, Jon Assam, Brian Mann and Alain Laverdure, worked tirelessly to accomplish this difficult task.

Because of their great work, Geiger has been able to continue to do business during government-ordered lockdowns worldwide, allowing workers to follow the guidelines of the CDC to practice social distancing. These teams most definitely demonstrated the Geiger Way values of Leadership, Community Service, Customer Satisfaction, Process Improvement and Business Achievement.

