To the Editor:
When I moved to Norway about four years ago, Katey Branch was one of the first people I met. Immediately, I felt welcomed and at home in my new community. Katey has the wonderful ability to respectfully listen, ask questions, and bring comfort to anyone she meets. She doesn’t only bring comfort, though. Her ability to listen to various perspectives allows her to draw on the strengths of her community to find creative solutions.
I was so excited to hear that Katey Branch is running for Maine Senate to represent District 19. As a teacher in this district, I’m incredibly excited to support a candidate who so strongly supports youth empowerment, and as a community member, I’m incredibly excited to support a friend who I know will listen to her neighbors and work outside the box to meet our interests, needs, and health. Please support Katey Branch for Maine Senate.
Alaina Clark
Norway
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Alan Day Community Garden expands across town
-
Advertiser Democrat
Restroom at Lake Pennessewassee Park vandalized
-
Advertiser Democrat
SMH to restart healthcare procedures
-
The Bethel Citizen
Farm needs help so products don’t go to waste
-
The Bethel Citizen
Brew pub opening met with protesters