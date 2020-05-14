WAYNE — Wayne will commemorate Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, in a new way, due to the coronavirus. The Wayne Memorial Day Committee has announced a live-streaming ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. that day. Memorial decorations and a wreath will be in place on Main Street.

Will Ault, who has deep roots to Wayne, will be the speaker during a streaming abbreviated ceremony at the usual start time of 11 a.m., avoiding a large crowd. Visit waynemaine.org as the date draws closer for more updates and where Ault’s remarks will be posted.

The street-lining flags and footbridge bunting will be hanging as a reminder of the meaning of Memorial Day. Flowers will be planted and flags displayed along with the memorial wreath at the Memorial Stone on Main Street by the shore of Pocasset Lake.

A commemorative banner will be hanging in that park, from which the community is invited to tie a ribbon with the names of those war dead they wish to remember on Memorial Day. It will be in place and available the week prior to Memorial Day. Those adding names are asked to make wide fabric/ribbon (not paper) between two and four feet long and write the name on the ribbon.

Committee members invite everyone to write a short reflection, draw or paint a picture or write a poem, so they can scan and post the meaningful reflections to share with others. The goal is to post them on the town website and at some later date, perhaps, have a display at the library/Williams House.

The deadline for submissions is May 21. Mail them to the Wayne Town Office, attention: Memorial Day, P.O. Box 400, Wayne, ME 04284.

The committee is comprised of Don Welsh, Doug Stevenson, Kate Ballou, David Ault, Peter Ault, Aaron Chrostowski and Holly Stevenson.

