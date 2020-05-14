NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired Brian Lemp as a marketing and sales project manager/analyst in the company’s New Gloucester office.

Lemp was the sole analyst for the team that was responsible for financial data, customer data and trends in the overhauling of Northwell Health’s menus to offer better quality food with a cost savings. More recently, he managed all pricing aspects for the new construction team at Bath Iron Works and was responsible for providing complete cost analyses for vendor products and services. Lemp received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton in Communications. He is a resident of Biddeford.

