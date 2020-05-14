LEWISTON — Armed police surrounded an apartment building at 11 Sylvan Ave. on Thursday after learning an armed man may be in the building making threats.

A call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. stating a male in possession of a handgun was making threats and was possibly at that address and was refusing to come out of the building, Lt. David St. Pierre said.

Police were attempting to communicate by bullhorn with someone in the building.

“We’re trying to make negotiations with people inside and make sure everybody’s safe and clear the neighborhood and keep the neighborhood safe as well,” St. Pierre said.

“We’re not 100 percent certain the person is inside, but we believe he is,” St. Pierre said.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team, which is sometimes deployed at armed standoffs, had not been called to respond, St. Pierre said as of 1:30 p.m.

Around the same time, dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout” for a blue car with California registration with two men inside that may be linked to the incident.

This story will be updated

« Previous

filed under: