Charges
Auburn
- Trevor Saunders, 31, of 21 Stevens Mill Park Road, on charges of domestic assault and refusing to submit to arrest, 9:01 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Alexander Strother, 30, of 51 Furbush St., Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a warrant charging assault, 10:32 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Jay Labbe, 27, of 9 Addison St., Lisbon Falls, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging a violation of probation, 4:14 p.m. Thursday at that address.
