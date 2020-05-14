NORWAY — Spring exposed an unwelcome surprise at Lake Pennesseewassee Park. Norway town officials discovered that over the winter someone had vandalized the park outhouse. Trash and human waste were stuffed down the toilet and strewn through the bathroom. Obscenities were scribbled across the inside and outside walls.

“We don’t do park maintenance in the winter,” said Town Manager Denis Lajoie. “While we generally do have a couple of incidents there during the year, in winter it’s not usually an issue because of snow. With a milder winter it must have been easier for people to get to it.”

The town is left with an expensive mess with no easy solution. Lajoie said it will require professional Hazmat cleaning.

“We got a report that the toilet had been stuffed,” said Debra Partridge, Norway’s Director of Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries. “By the time I there, the trash had gotten wet and sunk into the 500 gallon tank. We have no way of knowing how much is even there.

“The trash mixed with sewage in the tank. We can’t have our usual service pump it out the way it is because the trash clogs up their hoses. Somehow it will need to be separate, and let’s face it – who wants to be the one to do it!”

Partridge said the restroom will be closed until she can find a business that is willing to clean the outhouse and empty the tank.

