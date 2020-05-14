REGION — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills has started weekly ZOOM meetings to keep members in touch with each other and discuss possible options for helping those less fortunate during the COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, the Club presented and sent out $3,109.76 in checks to five local food pantries to help with food insecurities and other needs. $1000 to First Congregational Church of South Paris to their minister’s discretionary fund account for area families in need; $500 to Town of Paris for area elderly families food deliveries; $500 to Oxford Hills Food Pantry program; $500 to Harrison Food Bank for fuel for their food pantry refrigeration truck; and $609.76 (part of a $25,000 Disaster Response Fund District Grant) to Daddy O’s Acts of Kindness Foundation to support their food pantry program.

Additionally, several OH Rotarians have teamed up with the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club in delivering food baskets, weekly, to those community members that are at high-risk health conditions, who are having to self-quarantine, and need food assistance. FMI go to oxfordhillsrotary.org or follow them on Facebook.

