WALES — High school seniors in Regional School Unit 4 will have a graduation ceremony, but they will attend from the safety of their own vehicles.

The school board agreed Wednesday night to host a drive-in ceremony for Oak Hill High School’s approximately 100 seniors. RSU 4 officials are expected to finalize the location and logistics next week.

The Maine Department of Education issued graduation guidelines May 6, covering virtual, small group and drive-in ceremonies in the wake of COVID-19.

In those guidelines, the department recommends school systems consider the needs of families that do not have a vehicle and to take precautions, including parking cars at least 6 feet apart, asking participants to stay in their vehicles with the doors closed and to wear face coverings if the windows are rolled down and allowing one student at a time to leave the family’s car to pick up their diploma.

RSU 4 Superintendent Andrew Carlton said the board had also considered holding a series of small group, in-person ceremonies, but those who spoke at the Zoom board meeting, including parents and at least one member of the senior class, wanted the drive-in ceremony.

“She was awesome. She was so articulate and so well spoken,” Carlton said of the senior. “I mean, everybody wants a traditional ceremony, but they understand that we’re not going to be able to do that.”

The last day of school for Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales students is June 5.

Graduation has been scheduled for June 8, “as long as we can get the right facility,” Carlton said.

