DRESDEN — A Dresden man was arrested on multiple charges Thursday after he reportedly stole a weapon from a relative.

At 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Calls Hill Road in Dresden for a report of a stolen gun. The gun was allegedly stolen by a relative living in the area.

An investigation determined Frank Foss Jr., 25, formerly of Milo, had stolen the gun. Foss was found living in a small shack near the property on Calls Hill Road.

According to a news release, Foss was out on bail stemming from an incident in Milo in December 2019 where he is accused of killing a cat, and shooting at his wife and children while intoxicated. After that incident, he was charged with domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence, and cruelty to animals. As a condition of his release, Foss is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was taken into custody without incident by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies. According to officials, a search of the shack turned up four stolen guns — a handgun, a revolver, a rifle and a shotgun.

Foss was charged with violation of conditions of release, class B theft, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violating a protection from abuse order.

Foss was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he is being held without bail.

Wiscasset Police assisted county sheriff’s deputies with the arrest.

