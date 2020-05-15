WOODSTOCK — An abandoned single-family home and shed on Route 26 were destroyed in an early-morning fire Friday.

Fire Chief Kyle Hopps said the house on South Main Street had collapsed when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving the call at 2:15 a.m.

“It was a single-family home that has been vacant for several years now,” Hopps said.

The fire spread to some brush and two sheds on the same lot, one of which was destroyed. Firefighters were able to save the second one and extinguish the brush fire before it spread.

Fire departments from Greenwood, West Paris, South Paris and Bethel also responded. Hopps said it took 31 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries.

The state fire marshal’s office spent most of the morning investigating the scene, Hopps said. The owner of the property and whether it was insured were unknown as of early Friday night.

Hopps said the building was not numbered but the address is believed to be 1002 South Main St.

Traffic on that section of the highway was reduced to a single lane for part of the morning.

