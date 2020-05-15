FARMINGTON — The normally bustling town of Farmington is a little quieter these days. Though with small businesses beginning to reopen, we are seeing resemblance of the vibrant community resurfacing. When Franklin Savings Bank heard that drive-in theaters would be reopening soon, they knew it was the perfect time to step in.

“We understand that people are anxious and ready to get out of their houses, many of us at the bank are feeling the same way,” states, Tim Thompson, president and CEO of Franklin Savings Bank, “we are excited to partner with the Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-in Theater and provide a safe and fun activity for our communities. We will be sponsoring a month’s worth of movies to allow for a large portion of our community members to get outside and enjoy this timeless activity.”

“When it was announced that drive-in’s would be reopening, we knew that the demand would be great. When Franklin Savings said that they wanted to sponsor a show, we were thrilled. When they said they wanted to sponsor the first four weeks, we were more than happy to collaborate on yet another community event with the organization” John Moore, owner of Narrow Gauge, exclaimed during a recent phone conversation.

Movies will begin Thursday, May 14 and run through Sunday, June 14. Narrow Gauge Cinemas will be selling tickets via online presale only. There will be a $5 charge to reserve your spot, which will include 2 large popcorns and a full car of up to 6 people. Typically a value of over $20 for this full experience!

Each week will feature a different film, including both newer releases and classics. In order, these movies are Call of the Wild, Grease, Onward and Goonies. Follow the Franklin Savings Bank or Narrow Gauge Facebook pages for any updates.

Franklin Savings Bank is a top-ranked community bank proudly serving Western and Central Maine since 1868.

