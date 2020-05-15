I am proud to support my friend Gabe Perkins in his run for the Maine Senate this November.

A fifth-generation Bethel resident, Perkins has been an integral part of his Western Maine community. He is the executive director of the nonprofit Mahoosuc Pathways that has developed the Bethel Village, Bacon Hill and Rumford PACT trails and most recently acquired the 978-acre Bethel Community Forest that will become a multi-use trail centerpiece.

He is a job creator who understands the connections between sustainable forestry jobs and the abundant natural beauty that is important for growing the economy.

He has a natural ability to build coalitions and he will bring his listening skills to Augusta to get results for Western Maine.

He presents a unique combination of leadership skills that we need in these challenging times where building consensus is so important.

I will be voting for Gabe Perkins on Nov. 3.

Jeffrey Sloan, Bethel