Jim Ray’s teams at Cape Elizabeth won five regional titles since 2008, and captured the Class B state championship in 2015. Forecaster file photo

CAPE ELIZABETH — After 26 years of teaching fundamentals and life lessons and winning basketball games at an impressive clip, Jim Ray has stepped down as Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ basketball coach.

Ray, 59, confirmed Friday that he is done after 350 victories, five regional titles and the 2015 Class B state championship.

“It’s a lot of work,” Ray said of coaching. “It’s not just showing up for games. I absolutely loved being on the floor with the kids, but I wonder if maybe it’s better for someone else to have a chance.”

Ray, a 1980 Cape Elizabeth graduate who went on to star at the University of Southern Maine, returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach, then took over the Capers’ program in 1994.