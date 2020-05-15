100 Years Ago: 1920

Attention such as has never before been given the National Guard of Maine is now being directed toward that organization and will he continued in the future. For now particular attention is being laid upon the need of recruiting the 3rd. Maine Infantry to minimum war strength of 100 men for each lettered organization of the regiment.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Some 30 bundies of trash were hauled to the city dump yesterday as members of the Mt. Gile Teenage Ski Club held a Trash-In at East Auburn. Each member had a specific area to cover and the debris picked up was placed in large trash bags Assisting the group in the hauling operation were Mr and Mrs. Gordon Carver, Richard Duperey and Henry Davenport, club advisor. During the meeting of the club held last night at the community building. David Dubois was elected the new vice president. It was voted to hold meetings only once a month during the summer. A cookout is planned for next Sunday atop Mt. Gile. Bruce Carver and Beth Carver served on the refreshment committee.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Playing marbles is no longer a game of the past. A number of fourth-grade students from St. Peter’s in Lewiston are collecting marbles and playing different games during their recess time. Joanne Cook, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Peter’s, introduced the games to her class. We all played marbles when I was a child and it was so much fun,” Cook said. “I wanted to get my students playing so I put an advertisement in Sun Spots requesting that marbles be donated to us.” Cook received a number of calls but there was a man from Boston who donated the majority of the marbles. “Bertram Cohen donated over $50 worth of marbles and several games for the children to play with,” said Cook. “He learned of my interest in getting the kids marbles because he has a relative from Bethel who sent him the Sun Spots column I submitted.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: