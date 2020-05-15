With social distancing measures in place in Maine because of the COVID-19 virus, Maine Woodland Owners has transitioned their in-person educational events to a virtual format and has announced its schedule for their Virtual Forestry Information programs for the month of May. These programs will provide information on forest management, planning for a woodlot’s future, updates on invasive forest pests, the benefits of donating land, how forests play a role in addressing climate change, and a question and answer session with a landowner relations officer from the Maine Forest Service.

Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine – or SWOAM, was formed 45 years ago as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Its goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term woodland stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests.

“These virtual events are a way to keep woodland owners informed even during this time when we can’t gather in the woods. While we look forward to the time that we can once again conduct in-person events, we are proud to be able to offer this service for our members and the general public” said Maine Woodland Owners Executive Director, Tom Doak.

All events are open to the public and free of charge for Maine Woodland Owners members. Non-members are asked to provide a suggested donation of $10 per event. To register for any of the events visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org.

For more information about Maine Woodland Owners and visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org, or contact Jennifer Hicks, Director of Communications and Outreach at [email protected], (207) 626-0005.

« Previous