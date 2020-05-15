First off, I used the Julian calendar because it makes this sort of study easier. The Julian calendar assigns consecutive dates for each day starting with day 1 (January 1st) and ending with day 365 (December 31st most years). So, in analyzing a series of numbers like ice-out dates, there are three characteristics engineering types look for:
Mode: the most common number in the list, in this case the date on which ice-out has occurred most often. For Rangeley we, have a tie between May 4th and May 11th
Mean: also known as the average. May 7th it is!
Median: arranging the list in rank order (for ice out earliest to latest), the number/date in the middle of the list is the median. This characteristic is not particularly informative for ice out data and it pretty much matches the average.
Attached is my study, the utility of which is constrained by several factors:
Input error by me (garbage in = garbage out!)
The arbitrary and capricious nature of the official ice-out declaration. It is not only subjective, it is hard to observe the condition of the ice during the hours between sunset and sunrise!
This is a pathetically poor sample both in size and data distribution (we only have the last 140 consecutive years). Rangeley Lake has existed, more or less in its current state, for well over 12,000 years. We have no data for years 1 thru 11,860!! Imagine you watched only the last play of the last 140 football games. What would that tell you? The answer is: Nothing
For the purpose of ice-out, our calendar has a huge error built in: It takes the Earth 365 days plus 6 hours to orbit the Sun. So unless you record the time of ice-out and then add the requisite correction factor, (which, in 25% of the years, is 18 hours!) what you have is a date plus or minus one day.
But if your objective is to win the Highlander ice-out contest, this data is gold. Please remember me when you win.
Caution: Connecting the ice-out date with ambient temperature conditions ignores many other factors that influence ice-out. Wind and late season snow events being two of the biggies. I think it was last year that ice-out was unexpected early (May 11) and was caused by a big wind. The moving, unmelted, ice sheet did a lot of damage to shorelines and docks.
|Rangeley Ice Out Dates
|Earliest to Latest
|1880
|134
|104
|April 14th or was it really April 15th?
|136
|104
|144
|106
|136
|106
|134
|109
|136
|111
|124
|112
|137
|113
|142
|113
|120
|114
|129
|114
|134
|115
|130
|115
|137
|116
|122
|116
|127
|116
|131
|117
|133
|117
|125
|118
|128
|ave
|132
|May 12th
|119
|119
|1900
|136
|119
|124
|119
|118
|119
|117
|120
|135
|120
|125
|120
|133
|120
|139
|121
|131
|121
|132
|121
|109
|121
|131
|122
|130
|122
|124
|122
|141
|122
|119
|122
|129
|122
|137
|123
|123
|123
|123
|123
|ave
|128
|May 8th
|123
|1920
|140
|124
|104
|124
|124
|124
|129
|124
|131
|124
|119
|124
|138
|124
|119
|125
|Mode 1 May 5th 10 times
|134
|125
|130
|125
|126
|125
|116
|125
|127
|125
|127
|125
|125
|125
|131
|125
|125
|125
|Mode 1
|131
|126
|119
|126
|134
|126
|ave
|126
|May 6th
|126
|1940
|140
|126
|116
|126
|125
|126
|Median
|6-May
|140
|127
|Median
|7-May
|132
|127
|14-Apr
|104
|127
|122
|127
|133
|127
|122
|127
|114
|127
|128
|127
|122
|128
|123
|128
|114
|128
|126
|128
|120
|128
|136
|129
|121
|129
|127
|129
|128
|129
|ave
|125
|May 5th
|129
|1960
|125
|130
|135
|130
|137
|130
|127
|130
|127
|130
|129
|130
|137
|131
|Mode 2 May 11th 10 times
|130
|131
|116
|131
|132
|131
|135
|131
|135
|131
|1972
|144
|131
|124
|131
|135
|131
|132
|131
|Mode 2
|119
|132
|127
|132
|137
|132
|121
|ave
|130
|May 10th
|132
|133
|1980
|126
|133
|120
|133
|133
|133
|126
|133
|125
|133
|130
|134
|117
|134
|111
|134
|126
|134
|131
|134
|125
|135
|121
|135
|133
|135
|122
|135
|128
|135
|125
|136
|130
|136
|133
|136
|113
|136
|123
|136
|ave
|125
|137
|2000
|121
|137
|126
|137
|115
|137
|126
|137
|124
|137
|127
|138
|113
|139
|131
|140
|125
|140
|115
|140
|106
|141
|124
|142
|106
|144
|122
|144
|May 24th
|or was it really May 23rd?
|131
|128
|112
|120
|129
|131
|ave
|122
|140 yr ave
|127
|May 7th
Contribution by Bill Pierce is the following graph:
