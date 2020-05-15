First off, I used the Julian calendar because it makes this sort of study easier. The Julian calendar assigns consecutive dates for each day starting with day 1 (January 1st) and ending with day 365 (December 31st most years). So, in analyzing a series of numbers like ice-out dates, there are three characteristics engineering types look for:

Mode: the most common number in the list, in this case the date on which ice-out has occurred most often. For Rangeley we, have a tie between May 4th and May 11th

Mean: also known as the average. May 7th it is!

Median: arranging the list in rank order (for ice out earliest to latest), the number/date in the middle of the list is the median. This characteristic is not particularly informative for ice out data and it pretty much matches the average.

Attached is my study, the utility of which is constrained by several factors:

Input error by me (garbage in = garbage out!)

The arbitrary and capricious nature of the official ice-out declaration. It is not only subjective, it is hard to observe the condition of the ice during the hours between sunset and sunrise!

This is a pathetically poor sample both in size and data distribution (we only have the last 140 consecutive years). Rangeley Lake has existed, more or less in its current state, for well over 12,000 years. We have no data for years 1 thru 11,860!! Imagine you watched only the last play of the last 140 football games. What would that tell you? The answer is: Nothing

For the purpose of ice-out, our calendar has a huge error built in: It takes the Earth 365 days plus 6 hours to orbit the Sun. So unless you record the time of ice-out and then add the requisite correction factor, (which, in 25% of the years, is 18 hours!) what you have is a date plus or minus one day.

But if your objective is to win the Highlander ice-out contest, this data is gold. Please remember me when you win.

Caution: Connecting the ice-out date with ambient temperature conditions ignores many other factors that influence ice-out. Wind and late season snow events being two of the biggies. I think it was last year that ice-out was unexpected early (May 11) and was caused by a big wind. The moving, unmelted, ice sheet did a lot of damage to shorelines and docks.

Rangeley Ice Out Dates Earliest to Latest 1880 134 104 April 14th or was it really April 15th? 136 104 144 106 136 106 134 109 136 111 124 112 137 113 142 113 120 114 129 114 134 115 130 115 137 116 122 116 127 116 131 117 133 117 125 118 128 ave 132 May 12th 119 119 1900 136 119 124 119 118 119 117 120 135 120 125 120 133 120 139 121 131 121 132 121 109 121 131 122 130 122 124 122 141 122 119 122 129 122 137 123 123 123 123 123 ave 128 May 8th 123 1920 140 124 104 124 124 124 129 124 131 124 119 124 138 124 119 125 Mode 1 May 5th 10 times 134 125 130 125 126 125 116 125 127 125 127 125 125 125 131 125 125 125 Mode 1 131 126 119 126 134 126 ave 126 May 6th 126 1940 140 126 116 126 125 126 Median 6-May 140 127 Median 7-May 132 127 14-Apr 104 127 122 127 133 127 122 127 114 127 128 127 122 128 123 128 114 128 126 128 120 128 136 129 121 129 127 129 128 129 ave 125 May 5th 129 1960 125 130 135 130 137 130 127 130 127 130 129 130 137 131 Mode 2 May 11th 10 times 130 131 116 131 132 131 135 131 135 131 1972 144 131 124 131 135 131 132 131 Mode 2 119 132 127 132 137 132 121 ave 130 May 10th 132 133 1980 126 133 120 133 133 133 126 133 125 133 130 134 117 134 111 134 126 134 131 134 125 135 121 135 133 135 122 135 128 135 125 136 130 136 133 136 113 136 123 136 ave 125 137 2000 121 137 126 137 115 137 126 137 124 137 127 138 113 139 131 140 125 140 115 140 106 141 124 142 106 144 122 144 May 24th or was it really May 23rd? 131 128 112 120 129 131 ave 122 140 yr ave 127 May 7th

Contribution by Bill Pierce is the following graph:

