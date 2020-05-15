TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Eileen Lauretta Paré passed in her home on Monday, May 11, 2020, after a long illness.She was born to Violet Mary (LaBrie) and Leo Francis Indrysek on May 29, 1943. A lifelong Catholic, she attended St. Joseph’s School and Lewiston High School in Lewiston. She worked as a certified nurse’s aide at Marcotte Nursing Home and Intown Manor in Lewiston, as well as Leesburg Nursing Center in Leesburg, Fla. She met her husband, Robert Paré Jr., through an uncle who worked on the Lewiston police force along with Mr. Paré. They were married on May 7, 1966 at St. Joseph’s Church with over 200 guests in attendance. Their only child, Louise Maria, was born on Feb. 14, 1967.When Mrs. Paré was younger, family members would marvel at her singing voice. She also had an early talent for art. Mrs. Paré was active in various ladies’ auxiliaries, including the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in Wildwood, Fla., where she was the inaugural president of the auxiliary. She also volunteered in the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. In later years, she enjoyed watching comedies with her husband, daughter and son-in-law.She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Louise Lobinske, and son-in-law, Richard; sister-in-law Sue Bechard and her husband, Armand; various nieces and nephews; and a goddaughter. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with interment following at Tallahassee National Cemetery.Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or http://www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Guest Book

« Previous