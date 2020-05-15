AUBURN – George Armand Morin, 87, of Auburn peacefully passed away at his home on May 13, 2020. He was born on June 4, 1932 in Hartford, Conn., a son of the late Eva (Landry) and George Morin. He moved to Lewiston at a young age and was educated in local schools. He graduated with an honorary diploma from Lewiston High School in 2006. George served in the Army during the Korean conflict. George married Georgette Fortin on Sept. 8, 1956 in Lewiston. George made a living working as a carpenter in Hartford and Enfield, Conn. for 25 years. George returned to Maine in 1977. He continued working as a self-employed general contractor until the 80’s when he started working as a ship fitter at BIW. He worked at BIW right up until his retirement. He continued working hard at home long after retirement. He built his own garage at the age of 80.George’s family including his grandchildren and great- grandchildren were the world to him. He loved the outdoors and taking care of his home. All things had great value to George. Other people’s junk became his treasure and when he was done working on the treasure, the previous owner wanted it back as it was always nicer than it was when it was new.George is survived by his wife Georgette of 63 years; his daughters Rachel (Jeff) Steenburn, Doris (Bob) Collins, Susan (Douglas) Murphy, Nancy (Randall) Pulk. He also leaves behind his seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Arthur, Marcel, Paul, Jeannine Potvin and Pauline Breton . He was predeceased by an infant son, Donald; brothers Roger, Charles and Roland and a sister Lorraine (Toots) Cote.Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comA Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn followed by interment at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545In lieu of flowers,charitable contributions may be made in George’s memory to the:Sisters Servants of the Blessed Sacrament101 Silver St.Waterville, ME 04901

