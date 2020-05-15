NORWAY

Norway’s town office will continue to restrict public access until further notice but is operating at its usual hours Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Residents are urged to conduct business online if possible or utilize the drop box outside the office to make payments.

Anyone who may require a person-to-person meeting should call the appropriate department to schedule an appointment. As foot traffic makes social distancing difficult and will require sanitizing public spaces after every visit, officials encourage residents to continue using the website and drop-box for all possible transactions. Vehicles may continue to be driven with expired registrations and temporary plates through at least June 11.

OXFORD

Oxford opened the doors of its town office on May 11. There is one window open to process new registrations of vehicles, boats, ATVs and trailers. Residents can access the office to conduct business Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The office will be closed from noon – 1 p.m. each day.

The Code Office and Assessor’s offices will remain restricted from public access but officials are available by phone or email.

The public is asked to follow social distancing protocols and use facial coverings when entering any public buildings.

The town asks that residents process transactions like re-registrations and other payments online whenever possible to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. With Governor Janet Mills extending the civil emergency period through June 11, Mainers are allowed to continue operating vehicles with expired registrations or temporary plates without penalty.

OTISFIELD

The Otisfield town office will follow its current COVID-19 policy restricting pubic access to phone, email or appointment only. Staff are working regular hours, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Selectmen will discuss reopening protocols at their next meeting on May 21.

HARRISON

The town of Harrison will reopen its town hall on May 18. It has put the following safety protocols in place:

– All public are to wear masks or face covering in the building until further notice.

-Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:00 am to 10:00 am will be for Citizens over 65 only.

-All public will sign in and be given a call notice card upon entering building for service.

-Public entrance will now be located at the meeting room entrance. The main entrance will now become the public exit and employee only entrance. We are Installing social distancing markers on the floor of the meeting room – Allowing only 6 customers in line at a time. (Facial coverings required for service.)

-Proper social distancing space must be maintained for all employee-to-employee and employee-to-public interactions, including site visits and Code Enforcement inspections.

-No public will be allowed into Administrative office space without permission from the Town Manager.

-All business for Code Enforcement/Assessing will be either by Phone or by Appointment Only.

WEST PARIS

The town office is staffed with its regular hours but public access will be restricted for the time being. Officials are in the process of obtaining proper supplies and signage to accommodate social distancing restrictions. They hope to reopen the week of May 18 when safety protocols have been finalized. Residents are encouraged to continue conducting business online or dropping of payments and documents in the night deposit box.

PARIS

Effective May 4, 2020 the Paris Town Office will be open to the public for town business from 8 a.m. – noon, Monday – Friday. The lobby will be restricted to three residents at a time. People must maintain six foot social distancing space and wear facial coverings. Entry to the building is at the Main Street entrance and exit through the back door. Residents may be asked to wait outside the lobby if staff need to sanitize the space between transactions. The restrooms are not available to the public at this time.

WATERFORD

The town office will remain closed to the public until further notice as selectmen work on a process that allows reopening according to social distance and safety restrictions.

HEBRON

Hebron is reopening its town hall on May 14 with its regular hours, Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., closing each day between noon – 1 p.m. Thursday hours are 1:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and the office is closed on Wednesday. The lobby will be limited to two residents at a time. All must maintain proper social distancing and wear facial coverings.

