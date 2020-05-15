State Police announced Friday morning that the three-year-old girl for whom they had issued an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert was announced around 4:30 a.m. on Friday and was cancelled two hours later. The Amber Alert was issued for Audrey Laferriere whom police believed might have been endangered.

Detectives believed Audrey Leferriere was with her parents, Alex Laferriere of Chester and April Levesque of Van Buren. They were last seen in Van Buren on Thursday night, police said.

Police did not say why they believed the girl was in danger.

« Previous

filed under: