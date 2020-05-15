Charges
Lewiston
- Dax Catalano, 25, of 3 Little St., on charges of possessing hypodermic apparatus and five counts of possessing scheduled drugs, 1:40 a.m. Friday at Montello Street and Buttonwood Lane.
Androscoggin County
- Jason Adams, 39, of 1112 Main St., Bowdoin, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of driving while intoxicated, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, violating conditions of release, driving after having been declared a habitual offender and refusing to stop for police, 1:37 a.m. Friday at that address.
