#420 MLS#1442910 – An affordable rare opportunity to own a beautiful property on Rangeley Lake! The main home was renovated in 2002- 4br, 2 ba, large open and inviting floor plan with views of Rangeley Lake and the mountains from almost every room in the home. Take in the incredible winter sunsets and unobstructed views from your 3 season porch, starlight views from the master suite complete with a loft and cathedral ceilings or take a walk down to your waterfront and enjoy your own boat house or 2br 1ba cozy guest cabin with a great rental history and lakefront cabin charm! Upstairs of the boat house would make an incredible office or artist studio or storage for all your toys. Home offers plenty of nooks and crannies and a special secret surprise for the little ones! This property must be seen to be appreciated! $579,000 For more information contact Noyes Real Estate Agency, 207-864-9000, [email protected]