Rangeley residents affected by the current pandemic are being encouraged to schedule a FREE appointment for a free day of cuts on FRIDAY, May 22nd by salon owner Kerry Gardner of HIGH STREET HAIR located on 28 High Street in Rangeley. PLEASE keep in mind that you would NEED to schedule your appointment in advance by calling 207 864-2312.

Following Government Covid 19 precautionary guidelines, Kerry will help you get cleaned up for summer fun!

Kerry asks that you please familiarize yourself with the following checklist before calling for your appointment. “Covid checklist from Maine.gov requires me to ask every customer a few questions. Please answer truthfully, If your answer is yes, we will have to wait till health is completely well.”

•Have you had a cough or sore throat?

•Have you had a fever or do you feel feverish?

•Do you have shortness of breath?

•Do you have a loss of taste or smell?

•Have you been around anyone exhibiting these symptoms within the last 14 days?

•Are you living with anyone who is sick or quarantined?

•And finally have you been out of state in the last 14 days?

To ensure safety, Kerry will only see one client at a time by appointment and she will only be scheduling by telephone or online. In addition clients will be asked to wait outside in their vehicle if there is a client currently in the salon. The picture is to give you an idea of how the masks will be worn by both client and stylist as the government precautionary guidelines are being followed for all of our safety!

AND YES, it will be FREE. If however you want to make a donation she will be donating every dollar to Friends Helping Friends!

Kerry also wanted to let you know that she appreciates your trust. “Thank you for trusting me with your health and hair!”

